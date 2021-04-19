MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.40

Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.40 and last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 1705 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.12.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.98 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

