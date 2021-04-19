Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.74.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock traded down $29.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $710.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,635,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $665.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $634.71. Tesla has a 12 month low of $134.76 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $681.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,485.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,128,739.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,685,949. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Tao Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Tesla by 143.1% during the third quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $75,077,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Tesla by 330.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,680 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Tesla by 395.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $171,322,000 after purchasing an additional 318,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.