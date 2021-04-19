Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.78

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$34.78 and last traded at C$34.69, with a volume of 81590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.49.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on POW shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 17.90. The stock has a market cap of C$23.44 billion and a PE ratio of 11.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.91.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$17.95 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.6700001 EPS for the current year.

About Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

