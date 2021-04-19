Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 560,900 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the March 15th total of 794,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:SIEB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,164. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $118.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Siebert Financial by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 19,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 27,886 shares in the last quarter. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company provides online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

