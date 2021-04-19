Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 560,900 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the March 15th total of 794,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NASDAQ:SIEB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,164. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $118.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter.
About Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company provides online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
