First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $181.31

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $181.31 and last traded at $180.12, with a volume of 2438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.62.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.07.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional grew its position in First Republic Bank by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

