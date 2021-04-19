Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.05

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.05 and last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 18025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $168.71 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $802,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 339,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 211,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.