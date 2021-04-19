Short Interest in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Drops By 31.6%

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the March 15th total of 7,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.83. 4,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,211. The company has a market cap of $130.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average of $48.72. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.9061 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.