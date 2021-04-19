TPG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 281 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.26 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.