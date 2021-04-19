iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.40.

ITOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NASDAQ:ITOS traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,107. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $47.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.11.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). Sell-side analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

