Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Has $171,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 177,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after purchasing an additional 138,787 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Citigroup by 13.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,021,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after buying an additional 241,124 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 32.0% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C stock opened at $72.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.51.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

