MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MEG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$1,865,504.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,035,785.24.

Shares of TSE MEG traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$6.70. 404,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,875. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -5.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.73.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$742.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

