ContentBox 1-Day Volume Tops $4.60 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 19th. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $6.78 million and $4.60 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00014953 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $246.64 or 0.00443039 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001869 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002229 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,782,470 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.