SnowSwap (SNOW) Market Capitalization Tops $12.43 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for $40.72 or 0.00073138 BTC on major exchanges. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $12.43 million and $691,197.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00062763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.06 or 0.00280319 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004431 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026662 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.43 or 0.00674379 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,881.90 or 1.00379270 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $488.44 or 0.00877379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,183 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

