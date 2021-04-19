HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Senior Officer Darcy Glenn Daubaras Sells 3,000 Shares

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Senior Officer Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total transaction of C$15,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$892,680.

On Thursday, April 15th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.65, for a total value of C$13,950.00.

Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock traded down C$0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,482,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,816. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.23 and a twelve month high of C$7.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.59. The stock has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.92.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

