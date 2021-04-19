Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $195.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.64% from the company’s current price.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $208.25 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $91.49 and a 52 week high of $208.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $310,443,000 after acquiring an additional 999,428 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after acquiring an additional 982,465 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after acquiring an additional 783,731 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.