Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Decreases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $546,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.36. 24,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,890,216. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $72.53 and a 12-month high of $103.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.23.

