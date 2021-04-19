Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA) Director Sells C$393,600.00 in Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (CVE:OLA) Director Jason Douglas Simpson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total value of C$393,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,312,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,455,217.12.

Shares of Orla Mining stock traded up C$1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching C$1.40. 61,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.40. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.08 and a 1 year high of C$1.85.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLA. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

