Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 104.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,933 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.88. 18,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,726. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.23. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

