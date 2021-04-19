Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,988 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $136.42 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.33. The company has a market capitalization of $154.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

