NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.325 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%.

NRG Energy has raised its dividend payment by 900.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $38.50. 17,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,542,862. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

