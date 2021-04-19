Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,796 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises approximately 1.3% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $300.16 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.86 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.33, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

