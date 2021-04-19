SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

In other SEMrush news, Director Roman Simonov acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SEMR stock opened at $17.93 on Monday. SEMrush has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $18.12.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

