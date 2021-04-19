Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given New $355.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.79.

Shares of PH stock opened at $321.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $309.65 and its 200-day moving average is $270.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $128.87 and a 52-week high of $323.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

