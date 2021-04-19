Adirondack Trust Co. Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $121.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.23. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $121.80.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

