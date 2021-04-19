Motco Sells 122 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Motco trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 662,548 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $130,455,000 after buying an additional 12,620 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 30.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.88.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,833. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.23. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.22 and a fifty-two week high of $225.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

