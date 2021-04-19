Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Acquires 29,490 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,490 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in PPL by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in shares of PPL by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in PPL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in PPL by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.99. 60,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,097,606. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

