Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. Intuitive Surgical makes up 0.9% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $852,020,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 298,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,989,000 after buying an additional 83,989 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,827,000 after buying an additional 77,641 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,250,000 after buying an additional 76,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,073,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,514,761,000 after buying an additional 75,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $753.74.

ISRG opened at $803.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.55, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $737.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $752.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $488.00 and a one year high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

