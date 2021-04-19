XXEC Inc. Acquires 50,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

XXEC Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 3.2% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 85,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $38.54 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $214.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

