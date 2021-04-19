Adirondack Trust Co. Buys 555 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 1.1% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 754.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after acquiring an additional 456,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $156,453,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after acquiring an additional 360,344 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,757,000 after acquiring an additional 269,127 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $392.00 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $358.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

