Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 896 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,506 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 115,958 shares of company stock worth $54,808,499 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $523.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $250.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.21 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $465.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.