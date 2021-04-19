Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 67.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,880 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,144,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,105,000 after purchasing an additional 113,077 shares in the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,956,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,706,000 after buying an additional 132,679 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,360,000 after acquiring an additional 243,769 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,345,000 after acquiring an additional 252,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,887,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.59.

In other Floor & Decor news, President Lisa Laube sold 24,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $2,629,734.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 146,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,009,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,494,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 399,942 shares of company stock valued at $40,726,439. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FND traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

