Convergence (CONV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.91 Million

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 19th. In the last week, Convergence has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Convergence coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Convergence has a market capitalization of $55.97 million and $2.91 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Convergence alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00068300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00019877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00090178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.24 or 0.00663102 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00042661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

About Convergence

CONV is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 529,639,382 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Convergence Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convergence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convergence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Convergence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convergence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.