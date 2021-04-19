Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stock Position Raised by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.54% of Carriage Services worth $9,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 98,967 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 44,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,853,000 after acquiring an additional 38,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 55,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 35,368 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

In related news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $65,990.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,240,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,371,893.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Manceaux acquired 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.86 per share, with a total value of $30,194.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,386.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,092 shares of company stock worth $143,107 and sold 4,377 shares worth $159,097. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of CSV traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,213. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $635.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $38.22.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.