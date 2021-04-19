NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, twenty-seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $612.51.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 567,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 828.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,581,000 after buying an additional 42,174 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $11.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $624.79. 103,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,496,602. The company has a market capitalization of $388.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $535.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $267.11 and a twelve month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

