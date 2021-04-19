Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Increased by Roth Financial Partners LLC

Roth Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,723 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 94.6% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 47,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 23,168 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $990,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $147.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $147.40.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.