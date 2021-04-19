Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Chegg posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chegg.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.78.

In other Chegg news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $4,643,175.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,438,333.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,668 shares of company stock worth $39,375,683 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Chegg by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 822.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHGG stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -456.75, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg has a 12-month low of $34.93 and a 12-month high of $115.21.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.