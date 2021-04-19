KeyCorp Raises Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $53.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $47.77 on Monday. Corteva has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 57.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,077,000 after buying an additional 53,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

