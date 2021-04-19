Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.46.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $191.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.05 and its 200 day moving average is $166.40.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

