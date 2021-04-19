Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) Short Interest Update

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,800 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the March 15th total of 277,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $577,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 221.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

PZN stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.75. 187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.08 million, a P/E ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 1.42. Pzena Investment Management has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.86 million for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 2.46%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. This is an increase from Pzena Investment Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

