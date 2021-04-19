Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Short Interest Update

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the March 15th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JP traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,243. Jupai has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $67.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13.

Get Jupai alerts:

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The asset manager reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Jupai had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Jupai stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,199 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.66% of Jupai worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

About Jupai

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.