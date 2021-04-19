Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $55.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Steel Dynamics traded as high as $52.67 and last traded at $52.36, with a volume of 17207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.50.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STLD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 145.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

