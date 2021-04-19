Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 187,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.2 days.
OTCMKTS CWSRF remained flat at $$9.86 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $9.98.
About Chartwell Retirement Residences
