Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 187,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.2 days.

OTCMKTS CWSRF remained flat at $$9.86 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

