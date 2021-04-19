Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,186 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.09.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $100.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $101.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

