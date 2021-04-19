BTIG Research Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $240.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FTNT. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.88.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.17. 1,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,715. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $99.61 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.09 and a 200-day moving average of $148.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 625 shares in the company, valued at $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,231 shares of company stock valued at $11,876,249 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after buying an additional 727,949 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after purchasing an additional 912,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $211,918,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,486,000 after buying an additional 138,331 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,434,000 after purchasing an additional 292,871 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

