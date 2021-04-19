The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

BK traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.30. 52,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,764,399. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.59.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $34,000. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

