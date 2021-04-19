Morgan Stanley Boosts Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Price Target to $33.00

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 85.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALEC. Bank of America began coverage on Alector in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Alector stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.76. 3,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,406. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%. Equities research analysts expect that Alector will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Paul sold 27,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $491,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 131,758 shares of company stock worth $2,516,285 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Alector by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alector by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Alector by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Alector by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

