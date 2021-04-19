Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Purchased by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Apartment Income REIT accounts for about 1.6% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Presima Inc. owned 0.19% of Apartment Income REIT worth $11,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,300,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,343,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,361,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,627,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,703,000.

In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.50. 230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $45.89.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.50). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIRC. Scotiabank began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Truist downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

