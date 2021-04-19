Presima Inc. Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Presima Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 148.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,400 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties accounts for approximately 0.6% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Presima Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in VICI Properties by 1,834.8% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in VICI Properties by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 13,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.26 per share, for a total transaction of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,666,088. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $30.02.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.19%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

