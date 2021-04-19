Presima Inc. Boosts Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Presima Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Presima Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACC. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 30,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.78. 526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $46.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average is $41.34.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

