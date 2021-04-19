Presima Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,600 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Presima Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ES stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $89.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,493. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $73.61 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.69 and its 200-day moving average is $86.91.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.86%.

ES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.17.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

